Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Director Philip O. Nolan Buys 4,705 Shares

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Perspecta stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.64.
Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,120,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 15.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after buying an additional 465,298 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,633,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after buying an additional 250,266 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 16.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,413,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perspecta by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,183,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 343,121 shares during the period.
About Perspecta
There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc
