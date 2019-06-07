PFSweb (PFSW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut PFSweb from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on PFSweb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.61. PFSweb has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.07.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

In other news, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig purchased 6,868 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $34,614.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,614.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig purchased 9,868 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $49,537.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,292. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 361,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in PFSweb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 898,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

