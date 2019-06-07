Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Centerstate Bank comprises 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,836. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In related news, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

