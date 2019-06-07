Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

