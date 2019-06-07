Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,016,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 373,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,373,000 after acquiring an additional 258,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 125,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 282,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,239 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 69,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $64,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

