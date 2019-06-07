Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of PML stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/pimco-municipal-income-fund-ii-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-pml.html.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.