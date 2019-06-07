Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.33. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 10638455 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PES shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,641,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 314,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 269,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 561,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 176,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

