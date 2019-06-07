Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.77. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,710 shares of company stock worth $1,187,892. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.