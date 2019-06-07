Pirl Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Pirl has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $894.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 45,982,598 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

