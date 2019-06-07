Pluton Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00012842 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a market capitalization of $867,769.00 and approximately $1,937.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00400453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.02517061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00152379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.