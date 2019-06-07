PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

