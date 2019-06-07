Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pool by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Pool by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pool by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,616. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $189.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 10,550 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $1,681,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,313.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,612 shares of company stock valued at $37,530,142. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/pool-co-pool-shares-sold-by-king-luther-capital-management-corp.html.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.