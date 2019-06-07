PostCoin Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a total market cap of $26,469.00 and $240.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016761 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004358 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001174 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

