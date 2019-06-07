PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,246,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,628,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,955 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.19. 777,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,472. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

