Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO opened at $2.95 on Monday. Pressure Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pressure Biosciences alerts:

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.