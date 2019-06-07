Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Holdings Cut by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 169.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,450 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.43. 5,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

