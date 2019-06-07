Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 255 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $158.14. 282,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,878. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/princeton-portfolio-strategies-group-llc-acquires-255-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.