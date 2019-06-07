Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 287.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,492,000 after acquiring an additional 998,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17,866.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,717. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

