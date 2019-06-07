Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,017,865,000 after buying an additional 582,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Progressive by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $84.28. 319,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,754. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,012,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,350 shares of company stock worth $10,961,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

