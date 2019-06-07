ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $37.38

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $37.38. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 363674 shares changing hands.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,823,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,703,000.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.
