Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $30,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,478,000 after buying an additional 272,095 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,804,000 after buying an additional 539,167 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 319,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,065,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 464,006 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,330 shares of company stock worth $10,384,926 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-stake-lowered-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.