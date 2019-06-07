PVH (PVH) Price Target Cut to $144.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,285,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after purchasing an additional 936,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,331,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 532,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 372.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

