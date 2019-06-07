Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Sunday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.93. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$93.51 and a twelve month high of C$128.98.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

