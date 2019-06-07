Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Cut by Analyst

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $2,302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $3,999,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

In other Big Lots news, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $180,791.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at $411,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

