Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Issued By B. Riley

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICD. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE ICD opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd acquired 9,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 30,188 shares of company stock worth $82,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $58,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 729,189 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,296,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 603,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,785,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

