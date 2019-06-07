Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

In other news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $521,431.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,919.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,197 shares of company stock worth $25,204,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.76. 445,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

