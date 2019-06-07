QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,576,714. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/qualcomm-inc-qcom-holdings-trimmed-by-yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.