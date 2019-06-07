Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Quantenna Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Quantenna Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of Quantenna Communications stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.78 million, a P/E ratio of 303.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $57.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $726,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 340,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 114,604 shares of company stock worth $2,594,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,449,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 359,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 468,644 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 240.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 827,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

