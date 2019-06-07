QUINADS (QUIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,296.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $34,481.00 and $27,296.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00565431 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00043383 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002479 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,118,923 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

