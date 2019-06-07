Raymond James & Associates Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.2% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 341,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 134,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $115,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $1,338,571. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

