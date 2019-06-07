Raymond James & Associates Has $3.52 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisign were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 208.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.04. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $203.62.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

