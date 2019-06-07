Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,321,000 after buying an additional 62,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,284,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,649,000 after buying an additional 315,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,311,000 after buying an additional 717,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,653,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,270,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,865,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

