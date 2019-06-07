Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24,839 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider D William Kohli sold 21,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $113,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PPT opened at $5.17 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24,839 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-24839-shares-of-putnam-premier-income-trust-ppt.html.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.