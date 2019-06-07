Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.25” Price Target for Precision Drilling (PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) received a C$5.25 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 115.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.33.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford acquired 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,114.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,240 shares in the company, valued at C$361,425.91. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total transaction of C$7,633,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

