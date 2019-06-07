Ready Capital Corp (RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

NYSE RC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,928. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

