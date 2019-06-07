Ren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152,964.00 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Ren has a total market cap of $31.19 million and approximately $152,964.00 worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, OKEx and UEX. In the last week, Ren has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $764.91 or 0.09554673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038778 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001673 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013600 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,735,870 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Huobi Global and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.