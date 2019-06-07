Renault (RNO) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.06 ($87.28).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.