Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $707,971,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,220,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,032 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,110,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,110 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 966,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,172,574. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

