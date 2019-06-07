Retail Value (RVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

RVI stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Retail Value will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary N. Boston bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Retail Value by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Retail Value by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Value by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Retail Value by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

