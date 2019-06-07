Rexnord Corp (RXN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rexnord by 16.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rexnord by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 1,226 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $32,574.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 5,512 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $146,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,628.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,126 shares of company stock worth $7,116,972. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

