Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.69 Million Stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 214,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.66. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $471,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $2,217,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.69 Million Stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/rhumbline-advisers-has-1-69-million-stake-in-forescout-technologies-inc-fsct.html.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.