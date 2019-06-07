Richard Douglas Booth Sells 5,604 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $244,110.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,855.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EPAY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/richard-douglas-booth-sells-5604-shares-of-bottomline-technologies-epay-stock.html.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.