Richard Douglas Booth Sells 5,604 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $244,110.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,855.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
EPAY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.03.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
