RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.67

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.67 and last traded at C$26.67, with a volume of 302749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.29, for a total transaction of C$1,367,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$582,216.97. Also, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 178,116 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,521,830.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,521,830.89. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 445,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,256 and have sold 227,000 shares valued at $6,013,917.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

