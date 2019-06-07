Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,303 shares of company stock valued at $15,947,489. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-has-1-72-million-position-in-stryker-co-syk.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.