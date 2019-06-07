Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Daimler (DDAIF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $45.08 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

