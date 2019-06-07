Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,850 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,982.50 ($38.97).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,539.50 ($33.18) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

