Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,975.36 ($38.88).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,516.50 ($32.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

