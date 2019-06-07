Royal Mail (RMG) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Mail to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 196.30 ($2.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 515.80 ($6.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £414,000 ($540,964.33). Insiders have bought a total of 251,783 shares of company stock valued at $51,708,835 over the last ninety days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

