Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,000 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.03. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.28 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $203,906.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $52,587.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $341,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,593 shares of company stock worth $340,450. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

