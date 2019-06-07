Safe Exchange Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $669.00 (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

